Police looking for suspects after headstones knocked over at Halifax cemetery

Police are hoping the public can help find those responsible for knocking over headstones at a Halifax cemetery last weekend.

Police say they got a call on Jan. 21 about a number of headstones found knocked over at the Mount Olivet Cemetery on Mumford Road, and they say one was damaged.

A release from police says they’re “taking this very seriously in light of the disrespectful nature of the incident and given the cemetery’s historic significance to our community.”