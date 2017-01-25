Police looking for suspects after headstones knocked over at Halifax cemetery
Police are hoping the public can help find those responsible for knocking over headstones at a Halifax cemetery last weekend.
Police say they got a call on Jan. 21 about a number of headstones found knocked over at the Mount Olivet Cemetery on Mumford Road, and they say one was damaged.
A release from police says they’re “taking this very seriously in light of the disrespectful nature of the incident and given the cemetery’s historic significance to our community.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.