Police looking for suspect in Dartmouth sports bar robbery

A release from police says a man stole a cashbox from Doolittle’s Sports Bar and Grill on Tacoma Drive just before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, and then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

He’s described as a 6’ tall white man of medium build with short brown hair, about 30 years old. Police say he has tattoos on the front and back of his neck and on his hands, and he was wearing jeans and a three quarter length winter jacket with a fur hood at the time of the robbery.