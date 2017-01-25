Councillor 'all ears' as public hearings get underway on controversial Tantallon asphalt plant

Public meetings are underway this week about a controversial proposal for an asphalt plant in Tantallon, but the area’s regional councillor has all but made up his mind.

“As you know, I’m supposed to remain open minded in the meantime until I’ve heard everything, until staff comes back with the recommendation, but I guarantee the folks in Westwood Hills that I’m listening and I’m all ears,” Coun. Matt Whitman said in an interview.

“I pretty much always take the side of my residents. If they’re upset, I’m upset.”

Scotian Materials has applied to the municipality for land use bylaw amendments to allow a mobile asphalt plant on its land north of Highway 103 near Tantallon. The site is about 1.6 kilometres from a cottage, and about 2.5 kilometres from three residential developments, including the Westwood Hills subdivision.

There was a public meeting held on the issue last June where Whitman said 800 people spoke and another 200 didn’t get a chance to, spurring this next set of meetings.

The municipality is holding six public sessions over two nights this week, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Margaret’s Centre in Upper Tantallon.

Whitman said he’s heard “almost unanimous opposition” to the proposal from residents in the area.

“The numbers are overwhelming, and we see it from almost every public hearing where folks don’t want even a building near them, let alone an asphalt plant that spits out carcinogens and affects their quality of life and possibly their property values,” he said.

“For folks to come out in favour of this would really be a stretch.”

A statement on Scotian Materials’ website from president Robert MacPherson says the asphalt plant “will not impact the health and safety of any nearby community, business or the environment.” The company has also taken to its Twitter account to defend its proposal and accuse Whitman of “making things up again” on talk radio.