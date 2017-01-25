Some teachers unhappy with third tentative deal with Nova Scotia government

HALIFAX — A former candidate for the leadership of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says he'll be voting against a tentative agreement because it sends the wrong message about what the labour dispute was originally about.

Paul Wozney, the communications director for the Halifax local of the 9,300-member union, says the deal's provision giving teachers two more days off rather than increasing funding for improvements in the classroom is problematic for him.

Teachers have twice rejected contract agreements recommended by the union executive and voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.

Union president Liette Doucet says the latest deal struck on Friday — resulting in a suspension of the work-to-rule campaign — has improvements, and she has called it "better than the last" agreement.

According to copies posted on the CBC website, the deal changes the way the three per cent wage increase over four years is spread out, resulting in the wage freeze lasting 20 months, rather than two years.