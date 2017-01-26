Children spotted walking alone at night sparks call to police in Nova Scotia town

The New Glasgow Regional Police have located the two young persons that were reported earlier Wednesday morning (3:30 a.m.) safe and sound at their Trenton home.

Through their investigation police located the girls, age four and five. Investigators have determined that both girls had left the house without permission from the parents, but shortly returned home.

The caller had called to report that two small children were walking eastbound on Strickland Avenue in Trenton, in the early morning and was concerned for their safety.

New Glasgow Regional Police immediately conducted a search of the area but did not locate any young persons in the area.