From a sex show to bagpipes: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Everything To Do With Sex Show: Spice up your life with live erotic art performances, a kinky playroom, stage shows, seminars and some shopping. The largest consumer romance show in the Maritimes celebrates its ninth anniversary in Halifax and runs from Friday to Sunday at the Cunard Centre. Tickets and information at www.halifax.everythingtodowithsex.com

A Royal Afternoon: Chapters in Dartmouth is presenting A Royal Afternoon featuring well-known and loved royalty drawn from books, movies and popular culture. The event will feature stories, photo opportunities, colouring and more. It runs from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Polar Vortex Skate Challenge: Lace up your skates and get ready for a marathon of a different kind with the Polar Vortex Challenge skate on Sunday at the Emera Oval. Choose from a 5K or 10K skate or skip the challenge and do a fun 3K non-competitive event. Register at www.raceroster.com by Friday at 11:59 p.m. Event starts at 8 a.m. with the 5K skate, 8:45 a.m. for the 10 K skate and 9:45 a.m. for the 3K.

Disney Books Giveaway: More than 2,000 new children’s Disney books have been donated to Literacy Nova Scotia and will be handed out as part of Family Literacy Day this Saturday. Join authors Sheree Fitch and Starr Dobson, HRM Poet Laureate Rebecca Thomas and other invited guests for the book giveaway at the Dartmouth North Community Centre from noon until 4 p.m. The event includes live music, public readings and snacks.