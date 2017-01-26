Halifax airport sets sky high goals after record 2016
After welcoming 3.9 million passengers in 2016, the Halifax Stanfield International Airport hopes to see more travellers this year.
In 2016, the airport had 3,908,799 passengers and has a goal of four million for 2017.
Most of the traffic, 84 per cent, came from passengers travelling within Canada. It was a 7.4 per cent increase from 2015 with increased service from WestJet, Air Canada and NewLeaf.
Traffic to the U.S. dipped slightly, down 1.9 per cent, accounting for 8 per cent of all traffic.
The remaining 8 per cent was international flights, down 4.2 per cent, partly due to fewer flights to London and Punta Cana.
Along with more people, more lobster and seafood was shipped through the Halifax airport in 2016. In total, 33,329 metric tonnes of cargo was exported. The $187 million in seafood exports was up by $40 million compared to 2015.