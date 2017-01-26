Halifax airport sets sky high goals after record 2016

After setting a record for passengers served in 2016, the Halifax Stanfield International Airport is aiming higher for 2017.

In 2016, the airport had 3,908,799 passengers and has a goal of four million for 2017.

Most of the traffic, 84 per cent, came from passengers travelling within Canada. It was a 7.4 per cent increase from 2015 with increased service from WestJet, Air Canada and NewLeaf.

Traffic to the U.S. dipped slightly, down 1.9 per cent, accounting for 8 per cent of all traffic.

The remaining 8 per cent was international flights, down 4.2 per cent, partly due to fewer flights to London and Punta Cana.