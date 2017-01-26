Halifax police arrest two teens after they yell, swear and mention 'getting explosives'

Police have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a Thursday morning incident that involved yelling and making reference to “getting explosives."

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at about 8:39 a.m., two boys entered the Centennial Building at 1276 South Park St. in Halifax, yelling and swearing. They made reference to getting explosives.

Police searched the area with the assistance of the K-9 and explosive disposal units but nothing suspicious was located.

At about 9:30 a.m., patrol officers located two suspects in the 6000 block of Coburg Road. The two boys, both 17-year-olds from Halifax, were arrested without incident and are in police custody.