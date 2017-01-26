Halifax Transit low income bus pass program expanding

A municipal pilot project offering low income bus passes is being expanded.

On Thursday, Halifax regional council’s transportation standing committee approved implementation of an annual low income transit pass program for up to 1,000 qualified applicants.

That doubles the 500 passes offered during the first phase of the pilot project, which rolled out last September.

The project gives those who don’t already have a bus pass through other social assistance, and who have annual incomes of less than $33,000, the opportunity to apply for subsidized monthly bus passes for half of the regular fee -- $39 a month for a regular pass.

The initial six-month phase was set to end next month. The committee also approved continuing that from March 1 to June 30 for existing participants.

“I’ve spoken to many residents in my district that have benefitted from this program,” Harbourview-Burnside-Dartmouth East Coun. Tony Mancini said during the meeting.

“It’s breaking down more barriers…This program is fantastic.”

The next phase, set to run for a full year, begins July 1. Applicants will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

A staff report presented to the committee noted creating a permanent low income transit pass program for 1,000 applicants could cost about $160,000 in reduced revenue.