Nova Scotia men charged after fight involving broken table leg and knife
RCMP in Nova Scotia laid charges after one man had his hands cut by a table leg and another man was sent to hospital after being stabbed several times.
Antigonish RCMP have charged two men after a fight involving a broken table leg and a knife.
According to an RCMP release, one man had his hands cut by a table leg and another man was sent to hospital after being stabbed several times in an incident on Petow Loop on Jan. 23.
Both men, from Paq’tnkek First Nation, have been charged.
Terry Julian, 32, was charged with two counts for assault with a weapon and for unlawfully being in a house and will appear in Antigonish provincial court on Feb. 15. Issiah Julian, 20, will appear in court March 1 for aggravated assault and two counts for failing to comply with conditions.