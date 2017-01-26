Slight increases for African Nova Scotian, Indigenous students in Halifax provincial assessments

Although the Halifax school board superintendent says there’s more work to be done to bring up test results for African Nova Scotian and Indigenous students, recent increases show a step in the “right direction.”

The Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) received 2015-2016 provincial assessment results for Grades 8 and 10 in mathematics and literacy this past December, but they weren’t made public until a meeting Wednesday.

The numbers show improvement in all assessments at the Grade 8 level for African Nova Scotian students, including in Math where they went up nine per cent compared to the previous year, bringing them to 40 per cent scoring at or above expectation.

Superintendent Elwin LeRoux told the board that staff have been working on culturally relevant teaching methods, like how math relates to the “lived experience of students,” plus having African Nova Scotian and Mi’kmaq support workers connect with families and help relate students' context to teachers.

However, compared to the overall HRSB math result of 63 per cent, there’s still a large gap for African Nova Scotian students and Indigenous students (who scored 46 per cent at or above expectation).

Other increases included a four per cent jump for African Nova Scotian students where 64 percent scored at or above the expectation in reading, nine per cent jump in Math 10 to 54 per cent, and Indigenous students outperformed the overall HRSB result by nine percent in Math at Work 10.

LeRoux said there’s obviously additional work to do, “but I think the significant thing is we’re going in the right direction.”

By the numbers

Below are some student results showing percentages at or above expectation, with indicators in brackets on whether they went up or down from the previous year.

Grade 8

Reading: Overall HRSB: 76%. African N.S.: 60%. Indigenous: 66% (-14)

Writing categories of ideas, organization: Overall HRSB: 91%, 80%. African N.S.: 84%, 67% (+11, +3). Indigenous: 85%, 70% (+2,+9).

Math: Overall HRSB: 63% (+5). African N.S.- 40% (+9). Indigenous: 46% (-3).



Grade 10

Reading: Overall HRSB: 78%. African N.S.: 64% (+4). Indigenous: 77%.

Writing categories of ideas, organization: Overall HRSB: 69%, 65%. African N.S.: 53%, 47%. Indigenous: 62%, 57%.

Math 10: Overall HRSB: 72% (+4). African N.S.: 54% (+9). Indigenous: 71% (+11).