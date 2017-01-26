Stop announcements with that 'soothing voice' rolling out on all Halifax Transit routes

The “soothing voice” you might’ve heard on buses like the 80 is rolling out on all Halifax Transit routes starting on Monday.

The stop announcements started sounding on select routes last month as part of a pilot project designed to iron out any kinks in the system.

One thing Halifax Transit has fixed after that pilot is an issue where stop announcements would “‘jam up’ in the queue, and then begin playing later during the route,” a release from the municipality said.

“This issue appeared at random times, regardless of the bus type and the route, but staff worked with the vendor to implement a solution, which has been applied on the entire bus fleet,” a statement read.

Another issue that came up is the volume of the announcements, which some felt was too loud. The audio level has been adjusted ahead of the full roll out, and staff are working on implementing a feature that will automatically adjust volume based on ambient noise in the bus.

The announcements are designed to help those will impaired hearing, and with impaired vision with screens showing the stops.