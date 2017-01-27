Halifax man, 18, charged with possessing and distributing child porn
The Halifax teen was charged Friday after a home search in December when electronics were seized.
A Halifax man is facing child porn charges after officers searched a home last month.
On Nov. 24, 2016, Halifax Regional Police began an investigation after receiving information about online child pornography.
On the morning of Dec. 15, investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched a residence in the 100 block of Harlington Crescent and seized a number of electronic devices for analysis.
Just before 11 a.m. Friday, 18-year-old Walter James Yamoyam Ireneo of Halifax was arrested without incident at a residence in the same area of Harlington Crescent.
He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face charges of distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.