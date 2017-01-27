Halifax man, 18, charged with possessing and distributing child porn

A Halifax man is facing child porn charges after officers searched a home last month.

On Nov. 24, 2016, Halifax Regional Police began an investigation after receiving information about online child pornography.

On the morning of Dec. 15, investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched a residence in the 100 block of Harlington Crescent and seized a number of electronic devices for analysis.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, 18-year-old Walter James Yamoyam Ireneo of Halifax was arrested without incident at a residence in the same area of Harlington Crescent.