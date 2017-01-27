Halifax teens charged after causing disturbance by yelling, mentioning explosives

Two teenage boys have been charged after an incident involving yelling and making reference to “getting explosives."

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at about 8:39 a.m. Thursday, two boys entered the Centennial Building at 1276 South Park St. in Halifax, shouting and swearing. They also talked of getting explosives.

Police searched the area with the assistance of the K-9 and explosive disposal units but nothing suspicious was located.

At about 9:30 a.m., patrol officers located two suspects in the 6000 block of Coburg Road. The two boys, both 17-year-olds from Halifax, were arrested without incident.

Both teens have now been charged with one count each of uttering threats, public mischief, and causing a disturbance.

One boy has also been charged with breach of an order under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and he is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial youth court on Friday.