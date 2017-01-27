Nova Centre to host 2018 Liberal Party of Canada convention

The Liberal Party of Canada announced Friday that the Halifax Convention Centre has been selected to host the 2018 Biennial Convention.

In a media release, Trade Centre Limited said this is the first time Nova Scotia will host the national convention. It’s expected to attract thousands of attendees from across Canada and to generate an estimated $3 million in direct spending.

Past conventions were held in Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver, with the most recent taking place in Winnipeg.

The Halifax Convention Centre is part of the Nova Centre, a one-million square-foot, mixed-used development including a hotel, financial tower and retail space. It is the largest integrated development project in the province's history.

The funding of the convention centre is shared between three levels of government, totalling $169.2 million.

The Nova Centre was originally supposed to be completed by January 2016, but that date soon became September 2016. It then became January 2017, then spring of 2017. Last October, Trade Centre Limited (TCL) confirmed that that date would also not be met.