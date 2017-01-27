Chinese flute music, Vimy Ridge, 1867 costumes part of free Lieutenant Governor series

Members of the public are invited to enjoy a series of evening events at Government House hosted by the lieutenant governor of Nova Scotia.

African Heritage Month, the Halifax Explosion, traditional Chinese flute music, the Battle of Vimy Ridge and an 1867 period costume show are the topics featured in the upcoming public event series.

"As we celebrate Canada's 150th Anniversary of Confederation, it is my honour and privilege to host the Winter 2017 series of Evenings at Government House, where the public will have the opportunity to learn about the interesting history and immense talent that exists in Nova Scotia," Lt.-Gov. J.J. Grant said in a media release.

"Mrs. Grant and I invite the public to join us for these evenings at Government House, the ceremonial home of all Nova Scotians."

The events at 1451 Barrington St., Halifax are free. People can register online at lt.gov.ns.ca or by calling 902-424-7001.

Registration for each event will open two weeks before, on a first-come first-served basis. Visit http://lt.gov.ns.ca for further details.

Scheduled events are:

-- a presentation on this year's African Heritage Month theme of Passing the Torch - African Nova Scotians and the Next 150 Years by David Divine, former James Robinson Johnston chair in Black Canadian Studies and professor of social work at Dalhousie University, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7-8:30 p.m.

-- a performance by The Sanctified Brothers of their innovative and stirring gospel music, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7-8:30 p.m.

-- a recital of traditional Chinese flute music by Buning Liu, member of the China Nationalities Orchestra Society, Tuesday, March 14, 7-8:30 p.m.

-- a presentation on the Halifax Explosion Relief Commission by David Sutherland and Barry Cahill, Tuesday, March 28, 7-8:30 p.m.

-- a presentation on the Battle of Vimy Ridge, by Christopher Bell, professor of history at Dalhousie University, Tuesday. April 11, 7-8:30 p.m.