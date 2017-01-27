Man and woman found dead in Dartmouth duplex after medical emergency

Halifax police are looking into two sudden deaths that happened early Friday morning in Dartmouth.

At about 8:37 a.m., Halifax Regional Police officers responded to Marilyn Drive to assist paramedics with a medical-related emergency, according to a release.

A man and a woman, believed to be in their fifties, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The residence is a duplex and police said the neighbours were evacuated as a precaution.

At this time, police said there is no evidence to suggest foul play and the incident may be accidental, but it is still early in the investigation.

Officers in the Forensic Identification Section are on scene with the Medical Examiner's Office, as well as the Department of Labour and Advanced Education, to examine the circumstances surrounding the couple's death.

Const. Dianne Penfound, police spokeswoman, said Friday there will "likely" be an autopsy but is waiting for confirmation from the Medical Examiner's Office.

She also said it's normal for police to look into cases whenever people die outside the hospital in a sudden way.

