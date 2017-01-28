Haligonians awed by dragons at Nova Scotia’s Museum of Natural History

Crawling, clawed and coloured – dragons came back to life for Haligonians on Saturday.

It was all part of the dragon craft day at the Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History’s Here Be Dragons exhibit.

Children of all ages, and even those who were children at heart, were able to create dragons out of paper, crayons, and markers. They were also able to view the dragons' real-life equivalents in the reptiles the museum had on hand.

Jason Isaac, 10, who came to the exhibit with his mother, said he loved being able to see lizards from all around the world.

“They were almost close enough to touch,” Isaac said. “But luckily they weren’t that big otherwise I wouldn’t have even gone up to the glass.”

The exhibit covers the myths and legends of dragons from around the world including medieval Europe, North America and Asia. All of which can be traced to the birds, serpents and reptiles of their respective cultures.

Melissa Treamo, 12, said she came to the exhibit because she loves reading books that have dragons featured in them. She was especially happy to have her own dragon after she made one by hand.

“Well I drew it it all on my own and even cut some of it out,” she said. “I hope I get to hang it up in my room.”

But the museum also makes reference to modern stories like Harry Potter and the creatures included in it.

Curtis Laro, 6, said that he was surprised a creature called the Basilisk, was an animal that actually exists. Unlike its fictional counterpart featured in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the green lizard didn’t harm anyone who got to see it, a fact that made Laro very happy.



“It didn’t turn me to stone like in the book!” he said.