Halifax police arrest two men after early-morning home break-in

Two men are in Halifax police custody after an early-morning home break-in Saturday.

The home owner phoned police at 3:25 a.m. to report he’d found two men breaking into his home in the area of Fleetview Dr.

The suspects fled from the scene as police arrived, but with the assistance of a K-9 unit police were able to track the suspects to an address on Brigadier Dr.

One of the men was arrested outside the building, while the other man was located inside attempting to hide from police.

Items from the break and enter were found and recovered at the building on Brigadier Dr.