'Ramped up the intensity:' Hometown favourite Gavin Tucker gearing up for UFC debut in Halifax

Mixed martial arts fighter Gavin Tucker has used a combination of kicks, punches, and wrestling techniques to defeat all nine fighters he’s faced in the extreme combat cage.

With each opponent he’s conquered, Tucker has gotten one step closer to the pinnacle of the sport, the UFC.

Exactly six years after his first fight in 2011, the 30-year-old from Halifax via Ship Cove, N.L. will make his UFC debut on his home turf against Sam Sicilia of Spokane, Wash. on Feb. 19 at the Scotiabank Centre.

“I train hard anyways, I just ramped up the intensity. I had a feeling I was going to get called,” said Gavin Tucker. “I train all day, all the time anyway, it’s my life, just more intense.”

Tucker is bringing in reinforcements to help prepare, including Muay Thai specialist Kru Ash from Montreal — he’s worked with UFC fighters Patrick Côté and Georges Saint-Pierre. The five-foot-seven featherweight (145 pounds) Tucker trains out of Titans Fitness Academy in Halifax and takes pride in reaching the pinnacle of MMA while staying in Nova Scotia.

“I think it says a lot about the resources that we have and the kind of mindset that goes along — Halifax is a tough city, a hard city, and I’m right here in the heart of it. I think it says more about this place than it does about me. This place has fostered my dream.”

Tucker originally came to Nova Scotia to study jazz and would split his time between training and music, going back to Newfoundland every summer to play in the Stephenville Theatre Festival. He’s put away the guitar and is completely focused on entertaining in the octagon.

His Extreme Cage Combat win against Chris Coggins on July 23, 2016, which brought his record to 9-0, was his first fight in over a year after knee surgery for a torn meniscus. It was his second major surgery after a shoulder injury in 2013 kept him out of fights for two years. Despite the setbacks, the southpaw kept training, showing up to the gym with a sling on his left arm while working on his right jab.

“You don’t get it if you stop halfway. You don’t come so far just to hang it up. Plus I enjoy what I’m doing. Even if there wasn’t a fight coming up, I’d still get out of bed and train every day.”

Along with intense training, Tucker monitors his diet closely and has been vegan for a year. He says it helps control his weight better, a major advantage when it comes to the hell-like process of cutting weight for fights.

As he prepares for his UFC debut, Tucker remains unfazed by the spotlight.