Halifax woman from Iran on travelling to United States: 'just sick thinking about it'

A Halifax woman with a dual citizenship can't even think about traveling to the United States right now.

News of the American travel ban shocked Nikki Jafari. Born in Iran, Jafari was raised in Turkey and moved to Canada as a child, settling in Halifax.

She said she used to travel to the U.S. a lot but not anymore.

“Now I'm just sick thinking about it,” she said.

Friday the U.S. State Department said Canadians with dual citizenship and citizens from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya would be denied entry for the next three months. But on Saturday the Prime Minister's Office sent out an assurance that Canadians with dual citizenships wouldn't be denied entry to the U.S.

“It was really sad because you always feel like it puts back progress, all these years of progress just wiped out in just one decision.”

“It creates so much conflict for real people,” she added. “We had a friend of ours who recently got married and for their honeymoon they were going to the U.S. and they had to cancel their honeymoon. Everyday people who have nothing to do with all this craziness, their lives are what get effected.”

Jafari said she thinks President Donald Trump is unfairly targeting these seven countries. It also feels like the world isn't remembering the lessons it learned about hate and intolerance, she said. It's very sad, she said, that everyone is watching but not doing anything.