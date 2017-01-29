Human remains found inside vehicle after fire in Nova Scotia
The RCMP say both a vehicle and home were fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Human remains have been found after a vehicle and home became engulfed in flames in a Nova Scotia community.
The RCMP say they were called to a home in East Walton, Hants Co. in regards to a blaze around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.
Police say human remains were found inside a vehicle that was also on fire at the scene. They note a 57-year-old East Walton man is now missing.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner is working with police to identify the dead person.
The investigation continues and police have provided no other details.