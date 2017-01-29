Human remains found inside vehicle after fire in Nova Scotia

Human remains have been found after a vehicle and home became engulfed in flames in a Nova Scotia community.

The RCMP say they were called to a home in East Walton, Hants Co. in regards to a blaze around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

Police say human remains were found inside a vehicle that was also on fire at the scene. They note a 57-year-old East Walton man is now missing.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner is working with police to identify the dead person.