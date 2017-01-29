Otto Somppi shines for Halifax Mooseheads in successful Quebec road trip

Three goals in three games by Otto Somppi helped the Halifax Mooseheads pick up four of a possible six points during a tough but successful Quebec road trip.

The Finnish centre had a shorthanded goal and two assists as the Herd opened things with a 5-4 win against the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Friday.

The next night, his marker late in the third period was the game winner in a 2-1 contest against the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

On Sunday, Somppi found the back of the net again as Halifax fell 5-4 to the Rimouski Oceanic.

“We thought Otto really took a step forward this weekend. He played in a lot of key situations,” said assistant coach Jon Greenwood.

Somppi plays on both special teams units and leads the team in the faceoff circle, highlighted by winning 15 of 19 draws against Drummondville. Greenwood said Somppi’s contribution gives the Mooseheads two balanced lines with Nico Hischier in the middle of the top unit.

“We always trust we’re going to get that production from Nico and if we start getting it now consistently from Otto, it makes our team a lot more dangerous,” said Greenwood.

The Herd played with a shortened bench for the last two games of the road trip. Hischier had an assist and was named the first star in the win over Drummondville before leaving for Quebec City to captain Team Orr in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Monday.

Jared McIsaac was suspended for Saturday’s game and Raphaël Lavoie is suspended indefinitely after a hit to the head of Drummondville’s Nicolas Beaudin. Overager Keigan Goetz is day-to-day after an injury on Friday.

“We’re happy with the depth on our team, that we have guys who are able to step in and play different roles and do different jobs for us. We’re really happy with how our guys responded to that situation,” Greenwood said.

Rookie forward Caleb Hill was one of the reinforcements, picking up his first QMJHL point in his 18th game on Saturday.

“I thought our team really showed a lot of fight and emotion over the course of the weekend. They really came together as a group. We had a lot of positives to build from,” said Greenwood.