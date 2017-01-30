Five Nova Scotia universities take legal action against NSTU

A group of Nova Scotia universities have launched legal action against the teachers’ union by stating work-to-rule job action violates the Education Act, and affects hundreds of student teachers.

On Monday, the Association of Atlantic Universities said in a release that Acadia, Cape Breton, Mount Saint Vincent, St. Francis Xavier and Sainte-Anne universities have filed against the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia.

“The urgency of this situation required the matter be placed before the Supreme Court as the best way to stand up for students and protect their interests. If the job action continues, nearly 300 of our students will not graduate on time, causing harm and risk to their future careers,” Dr. Kent MacDonald, President and Vice-chancellor of St. Francis Xavier University, said in the release.

The five universities are seeking a declaration that the NSTU’s Dec. 5, 2016, work-to-rule job action and its directive that “teachers will not accept or supervise student teachers, fill out assessments from external agencies unless required by law” violates Section 31 of the Education Act.

Section 31 requires teachers to admit student teachers to school classrooms, and, supervise and evaluate their required Teacher Practicum, the release said.

A separate motion was filed seeking an emergency injunction to “alleviate irreparable harm” to student teachers so they can continue their practicums as soon as possible, and the “reputation of the affected universities and their respective education programs.”

Nearly 600 education students across the five universities are directly affected by the NSTU’s directive, the release said.

The five affected universities reached out to both the province and the NSTU in December seeking a solution to the matter, the release said, and corresponded with union officials on Dec. 22, Jan. 9, and 13, seeking “an immediate face-to-face meeting or teleconference call with university presidents to resolve this situation.”

The NSTU did not “respond favourably” to the request, the release said.