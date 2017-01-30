'My own inner fear:' Halifax activist speaks out about Quebec mosque shootings

In the hours following Sunday night’s fatal mosque shooting in Quebec City, Rana Zaman found herself comforting a daughter scared to be Muslim.

My daughter (a university student) and I had this horrible conversation where she felt she was really frightened, she couldn’t sleep and she said she was afraid of being a Muslim,” Rana Zaman said in an interview on Monday.



“I had to hide my own inner fear. I had actually been crying a lot that night feeling that the one safe haven that I felt was in the world has been taken away from us.”

Zaman, a community activist and volunteer, said Halifax’s Muslim community has been shaken.

“I’m the one who’s promoting the positive message all the time to our newcomer families, and I’m encouraging them to leave their differences behind and to leave their hatred behind and all of a sudden this happens,” she said.

“To be confronted directly so close to home? It’s a terrifying prospect. It has affected everyone.”

Zaman said her community is hoping for unity and she’s been moved by the support from Canadians of all faiths. She was thrilled to learn the mayor’s office had arranged a candlelight vigil for Monday night to honour the victims.

“This has been, I think, a culmination of years and years of islamophobic propaganda and racism that has been going unchallenged by not just the average person, but by our politicians, our leaders and the media to some extent, that has led to this,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter who the shooters are or where it’s taking place. It is important for us to take a strong stand of solidarity, of non-violence, of peace and love. That message has to get out there.”

On Monday, Zaman stressed the importance of hearing from voices outside the Muslim community.

Dartmouth resident Warren Wesson, a non-Muslim, was one of many who wanted to add his voice. He planned to attend Monday's vigil and encouraged everyone to do the same.

“We can’t start using terms like us and them. Nobody has a monopoly on psychopathy…This is not an Islamic issue. This is an every day issue. This transcends religion,” Wesson said.