BYO-Bag? Halifax committee could ask for report considering ban on plastic shopping bags

Regional council’s environmental committee could ask for a staff report this week to consider banning plastic shopping bags in Halifax Regional Municipality.

A motion from Coun. Tony Mancini at Thursday’s meeting of the Environment and Sustainability Standing Committee will ask for a staff report on “options to reduce or eliminate the use of plastic shopping bags in the municipality,” including a complete ban, a partial ban, or charging shoppers per bag.

“The request is just to have a staff report look at what’s out there, what are the trends, let’s see if we can get some evidence on what’s been working well, what’s not working well,” Mancini said in an interview.

“Right now I have an interest, it’s not saying, ‘We shall do this,’ but it’s more of an interest.”

Mancini wants to hear feedback from people and businesses in Halifax on the effects of a ban, and wants to make sure it wouldn’t have any negative implications for small “mom and pop” shops.

“We have to be careful of a complete ban on anything,” he said. “If the evidence shows that it’s worthwhile to pursue it, I think it would be something of a gradual approach to it.”

Mancini’s request notes municipalities across North America have been working to reduce their usage of plastic bags.

Montreal, for example, has implemented a plastic bag ban that comes into effect in 2018. That ban outlaws plastic bags less than 0.05 millimetres thick, and carries fines of up to $4,000 for retailers.