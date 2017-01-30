Solidarity from Halifax: Hundreds pack Grand Parade for vigil after Quebec City mosque shooting

Haligonians of different colours, creeds and religions came together Monday night in a show of solidarité the day after a tragic and deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque.

Several hundred people filled Grand Parade for the second vigil of the day in Halifax. Some held candles, and some held signs.

“Mi’kmaq in solidarity with Muslims,” said one.

“Jews stand with Muslims,” another.

“Diversity is our strength,” a few.

And that was the theme of the night as a visibly emotional Mayor Mike Savage led a group of speakers including a few local imams, one of whom spoke of a “show of love” from the people of Halifax, just a day after so much hate mere hours away.

“People like to say love, but it’s more difficult to show love,” said Imam Zia Kahn.

The vigil ended with a singalong of O Canada before dozens of people lined up to sign a book of condolences.

Natasha Small and her friends Jenna Bourque and Gabrielle Houle came to Grand Parade to show they cared.

“It’s a small way to show support and solidarity, and do something,” Small said.

The three friends all have family in Quebec, and the shooting Sunday night that left six dead and more wounded felt closer than any in the past.

“I think people are kind of immune to the idea that this kind of stuff can happen here. It definitely can,” said Houle.

Sharon Martin came out to show her support too, and the idea that such a tragedy can happen in Canada isn’t lost on her.