Hundreds in Halifax gather for vigil to mourn Quebec shooting victims

HALIFAX — Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday evening on Halifax's Grand Parade in front of city hall to mourn those killed in a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

The crowd observed a moment of silence before a lone trumpeter softly played "Bridge Over Troubled Water" as a tribute.

Imam Syed Shah told the crowd the killings during prayer at the mosque Sunday were a "cowardly act."

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage told the crowd that he was "heartbroken" by the senseless act of violence.

He said the vigil is a chance to show the importance of having a community with "different and diverse points of view."