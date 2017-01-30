Hundreds in Halifax gather for vigil to mourn Quebec shooting victims
HALIFAX — Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday evening on Halifax's Grand Parade in front of city hall to mourn those killed in a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque.
The crowd observed a moment of silence before a lone trumpeter softly played "Bridge Over Troubled Water" as a tribute.
Imam Syed Shah told the crowd the killings during prayer at the mosque Sunday were a "cowardly act."
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage told the crowd that he was "heartbroken" by the senseless act of violence.
He said the vigil is a chance to show the importance of having a community with "different and diverse points of view."
Vigils are expected Monday in other centres in Canada.