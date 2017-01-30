'Nothing but love' at Dalhousie vigil to honour victims of Quebec mosque attack

Hundreds of people gathered at Dalhousie University Monday to remember the victims of the recent attack on a Quebec City mosque.

The afternoon vigil, which was organized by the Dalhousie Muslim Students’ Association (DMSA), started with a Mi’kmaq prayer and memorial song before a moment of silence was held.

Hasan Sinan, a student at Dalhousie, said the news of the attack shocked him.

“It was hard to go out of my apartment this morning, I didn’t know what would be different, how would people look different at me or at my sister, who wears a hijab,” Sinan said. “But coming here, seeing the diversity that has come to stand in solidarity with us is heartwarming.”

It was important for him, he said, to see the diversity of people from different races and religions that showed support by attending the vigil.

For Amber Tucker, an attendee at the vigil, it was about showing solidarity.

“We can’t keep pretending as if there are these divisions between us, we have to act as if we are more united, because we are, even if we’re trying to pretend that we’re not,” Tucker said.

Masuma Asad Khan, the president of the DMSA, delivered the final words at the vigil.

“I want you all to remember what this feels like, and remember this forever, because the whole reason we are here today is because hate has drawn us here,” she said.