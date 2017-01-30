News / Halifax

Man dies after apparently falling from second floor of home in Nova Scotia

Sydney police were on scene for several hours and the investigation is continuing.

A Cape Breton Regional Police cruiser is parked outside the scene of a man's death on Kendall Street in Sydney on Sunday night.

TJ Colello/Cape Breton Post

The Cape Breton Regional Police were on the scene of an apparent death of a man in his early 30s on Kendall Street in Sydney on Sunday night.

According to a neighbour, police arrived at the scene at about 8 p.m. He believes the man fell from the second floor of the home. The street was blocked off for several hours while the police carried out their investigation.

"There were a couple of ambulances and police cars,” said the neighbour, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Police could not be reached for details about the incident, late Sunday.

