N.S. teachers resume work-to-rule practices as labour dispute continues

HALIFAX — Teachers at Nova Scotia's public schools are resuming work-to-rule practices today.

The teachers had reached a tentative contract agreement with the province, but are now upset over Premier Stephen McNeil's stance on paid development days.

McNeil said the non-teaching days were meant for marking and classroom preparation.

However, Nova Scotia Teachers Union President Liette Doucet says the union had understood the agreement allowed teachers to decide how to use them.

The union had originally described them as two paid days off in a memo to its 9,300 members, who will vote on the new contract on Feb. 8.

The two parties have been in a heated contract dispute since the teachers' last one expired in July, 2015, with union members twice rejecting agreements recommended by the union executive.