Peace vigil held tonight in Halifax to honour victims of Quebec mosque attack

All community members are invited to Grand Parade in front of City Hall for the vigil at 6 p.m.

Canadian police officers respond to a shooting in a mosque at the Québec City Islamic cultural center on Sainte-Foy Street in Quebec City on January 29, 2017. Two arrests have been made after five people were reportedly shot dead in an attack on a mosque in Québec City, Canada.

ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images

The public is invited to a peace vigil in downtown Halifax on Monday evening in light of Sunday’s horrific Quebec City mosque attack.

In a release on Monday, Mayor Mike Savage invited community members to a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. in Grand Parade Square in honour of the six members of the Ste. Foy neighbourhood mosque who lost their lives, as well as those who were injured in Sunday night’s attack.

Nineteen were injured in the attack — five remain in hospital in critical condition while 14 have been treated and released.

“The vigil is an opportunity to come together in the spirit of peace, unity and compassion. All are welcome,” the release said. 

Many on Twitter expressed sorrow for the victims, and condemnation of those who carried out the attack, inlcuding Savage, Halifax police, and politicians.

Flags were flown at half mast at City Hall on Monday, while the Halifax Regional Police headquarters flew a Quebec flag. - with files from The Canadian Press

