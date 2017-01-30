Peace vigil held tonight in Halifax to honour victims of Quebec mosque attack

The public is invited to a peace vigil in downtown Halifax on Monday evening in light of Sunday’s horrific Quebec City mosque attack.

In a release on Monday, Mayor Mike Savage invited community members to a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. in Grand Parade Square in honour of the six members of the Ste. Foy neighbourhood mosque who lost their lives, as well as those who were injured in Sunday night’s attack.

Nineteen were injured in the attack — five remain in hospital in critical condition while 14 have been treated and released.

“The vigil is an opportunity to come together in the spirit of peace, unity and compassion. All are welcome,” the release said.

Many on Twitter expressed sorrow for the victims, and condemnation of those who carried out the attack, inlcuding Savage, Halifax police, and politicians.

