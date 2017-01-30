Police investigating overnight shooting at Halifax home

Police are looking into a shooting they believe occurred overnight Sunday.

In a media release Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a residence at noon on Monday for what the resident believed were bullet holes.

The home was in the 5600 block of West Street in Halifax.

Police located several holes in the residence and several shell casings in front of the residence. No one was injured.

The shooting is believed to have occurred sometime overnight Sunday. Police canvassed the area to try to discover when the shots were fired.