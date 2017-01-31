Nova Scotia students stake out opposite sides as teachers' work-to-rule drags on

Teachers across the province resumed work-to-rule job action this week ahead of a ratification vote on their tentative agreement coming up next Wednesday. Metro spoke with students on two sides of the debate over whether work-to-rule is effective.



Work-to-rule taking toll on students

For John Grant, a Grade 10 student at Halifax West High School, the latest bout of work-to-rule action by teachers in Nova Scotia has had a significant effect on students.

“It’s like a close family member has died,” Grant said Tuesday of the current mood amongst students.

Adrian White, another Grade 12 student at Halifax West, echoed this sentiment.

“We don’t feel part of a community anymore,” White said. “It’s just, you go to class and you leave.”

Both White and Grant are part of Students 4 Students (S4S), a group made up of student organizations from high schools within Halifax.

According to White, one of the finance directors of S4S, work-to-rule is not an effective form of labour negotiation.

“We feel like there is a more clear negotiation tactic that could be found that would not affect students this wholeheartedly,” White said.

Through fundraisers, S4S hopes to offer students programming and events that are no longer available under work-to-rule.

This includes things such as tutoring sessions, breakfast programs and other extracurriculars.

“We obviously want work-to-rule to end … but in the meantime, we want to make life for students as normal as possible,” Grant said.

The group is concerned about the impact work-to-rule will have on the post-secondary plans of graduating students, as well as on overall student academic success.

According to Grant, Students 4 Students is not taking a side in the dispute, but just wants to see it come to an end.

“We don’t care whether it’s the union that gives an inch, we don’t care if it’s the province that gives an inch, we just want (to go) back to normal,” Grant said.

“The teachers have the union, the government negotiators have the government, and the students don’t have anybody, until now ... Students are bearing the brunt of this work-to-rule action, and it’s about time we have a voice.”

Supporting work-to-rule important for younger generations



Kenzi Donnelly says she knows students are tired and frustrated with work-to-rule, but it’s important to keep the “bigger picture” in mind.

Donnelly, a founder of Students for Teachers and Grade 12 student at Prince Andrew High School, will be rallying for teachers this Sunday in Grand Parade alongside other supporters.

"Last time work-to-rule was in effect it did end up bringing both sides back to the table. It made everyone more aware of everything that teachers do do for everybody,” Donnelly said Tuesday.

Having the “normal” time without job action did raise morale in schools, Donnelly said, but while it’s understandable the reversal is upsetting for grads looking forward to their last semester activities like prom, sports and more, supporting the teachers is more important.

She’d like to see class conditions included in a future agreement if this one is rejected, Donnelly said, since she said they're missing from the current one. Donnelly said nothing much changed in the agreement, besides the two extra prep days and teachers “didn’t even ask for that.”

“I’m hoping that (work-to-rule) can bring them back to the table ... and then hopefully they can come to an agreement that addresses the issues that we’re facing.”

If the tentative agreement is rejected next week and work-to-rule continues while figuring out how to move ahead, Donnelly said it’s up to students to get creative and organize activities like clubs, prom, or tutoring without teacher help.

Issues like reference letters to universities have been brought up again, but Donnelly said post-secondary schools and scholarships have already said they’d wave them in light of the situation, while school boards are drafting letters to replace them.

To those who have formed the Students 4 Students group aimed at pupils’ concerns with job action, Donnelly said it seems most of their issues stem from Grade 12 concerns and not the kids with years left to go.

“They’re not representing the elementary school students, the junior high students, the students that have been left behind because of this broken system that teachers are now standing up to fix,” Donnelly said.