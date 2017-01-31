Walk this way: Halifax immigrants introduced to pole walking program

A group wearing brightly coloured saris and running shoes took over part of the track at the Canada Games Centre on Tuesday morning.

About 20 people, many of them immigrants from Nepal, took part in the YMCA of Greater Halifax/Dartmouth’s first urban pole walking program. The program was funded by a grant from the Nova Scotia’s Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage (NSDCCH).

According to Saba Chishti, a physiotherapist at Choice Health Centre, urban pole walking is a full-body activity that engages the core and arm muscles, and is suitable for any age group.

But the program delivers more than just health benefits. Bridget Ebsary, the YMCA’s communications manager, said it helps bring people together.

“It’s a great way for immigrants to get to know their community, to get to know each other,” Ebsary said.

Carol Davis-Jamieson, a regional manager with the NSDCCH, said the program also helps newcomers get to know the city.

“They can walk anywhere, go as a group, and it’s much more comfortable to go in a group to experience something new,” she said.

“And they can do the pole walking, they can walk on the waterfront and get to know the waterfront, get to know the trails that are in the community … but at the same time, they can go out and do the walking in their own neighbourhood.”