Halifax police charge man after attempted break and enter
Witness called police after seeing a man trying to break into a home by ramming into door with his shoulder.
Police have charged a man after an attempted break and enter in Halifax on Monday night.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at 7:45 p.m., a witness inside a vehicle in the 1-100 block of School Avenue saw a male suspect attempting to break down the front door of a home by ramming it with his shoulder.
The witness yelled at the suspect, who approached the witness with a beer bottle in one hand and a knife in the other. The witness backed away in his vehicle and contacted police.
Police arrived and arrested the suspect, a 40-year-old male. He’s being held and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday charged with attempted break and enter, possession of dangerous weapons and assault with a weapon.