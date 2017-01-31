Halifax police charge man after attempted break and enter

Police have charged a man after an attempted break and enter in Halifax on Monday night.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at 7:45 p.m., a witness inside a vehicle in the 1-100 block of School Avenue saw a male suspect attempting to break down the front door of a home by ramming it with his shoulder.

The witness yelled at the suspect, who approached the witness with a beer bottle in one hand and a knife in the other. The witness backed away in his vehicle and contacted police.