'An extraordinary experience:' Event to thank Nova Scotians for welcoming Syrian refugees

Last February, a Syrian refugee who’d just arrived in Halifax found himself walking near Chocolate Lake when an older woman approached him.

“She stopped him and said ‘Are you a Syrian?’ And when he said yes she asked ‘Can I give you a hug?,’ recalled Gerry Mills, executive director of the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS).

“This was a young man who hadn’t seen his mom for a number of years, and when he got back he said ‘It was just like my mom giving me a hug.’ This is just one story of many.”

To acknowledge the “compassion, kindness and generosity” of Nova Scotians who continue to support Syrians refugees, ISANS is hosting a thank you event at the Halifax Central Library on Wednesday evening.

“It was corporate Nova Scotia, it was businesses, it was landlords, it was individuals,” Mills said.

“People wanted to be part of this, and it was an extraordinary experience for all of us.”

Mills said it ranged from a 97-year-old woman who knitted teddy bears for Syrian refugee children to the two senior men who for two and a half months spent seven hours a day, seven days a week, bringing Syrian refugees shopping.

“We want to be able to say thank you Nova Scotia,” she said.

When Ziad Khaled Alhasso arrived in Halifax with his family last February, the Syrian refugee said they found incredible support from many places, including ISANS, their children’s school (Westmount Elementary) and their building superintendent.

He and his wife have four children under seven, including a two-month-old son.

“Safety. Safety is the number one thing we are grateful for here. We’re living in a peaceful environment,” Alhasso said through interpreter Sura Khorshid.

“We want to say thank you to people of Canada and Nova Scotia and the Canadian government for welcoming us here.”

Mills said the Quebec City mosque massacre and Trump’s refugee ban made it a tough week.

“It is true this week has been very difficult, and it’s why it’s even more important that we acknowledge the compassion, the commitment, the kindness of Nova Scotians and what they continue to do,” she said.

The event at the library is open to the public and will include guest speakers, an oud (lute) performance, refreshments, and onsite interpreters to provide Arabic and English interpretation.