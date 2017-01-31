Parents group sticking by Nova Scotia teachers despite 'short-term pain' of work-to-rule

Work-to-rule may be wearing down families and teachers alike, but one group of parents says that’s how it’s supposed to be -- and their support for educators “hasn’t gone away.”

With job action resuming this week, and teachers across Nova Scotia expressing frustration with a tentative deal they say doesn’t address the classroom resources needed, Kate Ervine said it’s “more important than ever” to stand behind teachers in the labour battle.

“I totally understand, I’m a parent too, but work to rule is difficult. It’s supposed to be difficult, and I think that short-term pain for the long-term future of our children in the province is what is motivating a lot of parents,” Ervine, spokesperson for Nova Scotia Parents for Teachers said this week.

The group’s Facebook page has been a space for discussions and points around whether work-to-rule is necessary and the tentative agreement, but Ervine said the more than 17,000 members haven’t dropped off.

Ervine said the level of support for teachers “hasn’t really gone away,” and although there’s some that have questions and aren’t convinced that work-to-rule is the best way forward, most see that classroom conditions are “really at issue here.”

“There’s some real problems, and there’s real resource shortages, and our students, our children are suffering,” Ervine said.

Ervine and other group members have organized a public Rally for Teachers this Sunday in Grand Parade from 1 to 4 p.m., which she said is important to show the government “we’re still here.”

With a ratification vote for the agreement coming next Wednesday, Ervine said it’s up to teachers to decide one way or the other what they think about the deal, but it doesn’t seem like the “fundamental issues” are being addressed when there’s only talk of a commission being struck to look at issues.

To those who say teachers should take the deal because it’s likely the best they could get with the Liberals saying they won’t move from their position, Ervine said it’s a tough position for teachers to be in but “this government isn’t in power forever.”