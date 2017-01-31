Seals giving birth on area beaches captured by Nova Scotia photographer

It’s the middle of winter and while that might keep many people inside, this past weekend Robert Lange, a photographer who lives on Big Island, was out getting pictures of newborns on the beach – newborn seals, that is.

Lange said the seals don’t bring their young on shore if there’s ice flows, but for the last four years at least, he said he’s been able to find at least a few around the island this time of year.

“The young are all white with little yellow tinge to their baby fur, and stay on long for at least couple weeks until their baby fur changes to adult colours.”

He said they don’t seem to be able to float for long when they’re young because the baby fur is not buoyant enough.

“We did see one yesterday swim out with the mother for a bit, but left so they would come back to land.”

Mothers are very protective of the young at first and stay very close by to protect them from danger, but after a few weeks they leave and the young one is on his or her own, living off fat until it can swim and fend for itself.

For him it’s exciting to see the large mammals up close and on land. He knows that for the rest of the year they will spend their time out in the ocean.

This year was particularly exciting for him because for the first time in the 41 years he’s lived on Big Island he was able to get pictures of a bull seal. The excellent lighting over the weekend resulted in some perfect family photos.

The female seal is usually a blotchy light colour on the front and underside and smaller than the big bull, which is more or less black and not often seen on the shore, he explained.

“Weighing in at over 800 lbs (350 kg) and more than 10 feet (more than three metres) long, they are a very large mammal. Despite their size can more very quickly on land.”

As cute as they are to look at, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans advise people to give seals their space.

“They may respond aggressively if they are cornered or believe they are being threatened. Do not approach or attempt to touch them. They may bite and could cause serious injury. Do not allow children or pets to approach seals,” said Steve Hachey, communications advisor for Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Under Marine Mammals Regulations, it is illegal to disturb seals.