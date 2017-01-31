University faculty call on schools to drop 'disrespectful' lawsuit against NSTU

University faculty across the province say a lawsuit from five universities against the Nova Scotia Teacher’s Union (NSTU) “disrespects” the labour process.

According to a release Tuesday, the Association of Nova Scotia University Teachers (ANSUT) is encouraging Acadia, Cape Breton, Mount Saint Vincent, St. Francis Xavier and Sainte Anne universities to drop their suit against the NSTU for refusing to supervise student teachers.

“No one wants to see students, or student teachers, harmed,” Marc Lamoureux, ANSUT president, said in the release.

“But the decision of the five universities to sue the NSTU is an intrusion by a third party in the collective bargaining process of a certified union, and is especially troublesome given that the union membership is set to vote on the latest deal on February 8.”

Lamoureax said the NSTU has followed all the normal steps, including mediation, to obtain a fair settlement, and they now have a legal right to strike and take job action like work-to-rule.

“There is nothing illegal about what the NSTU has done,” he said.

The lawsuit is also unbalanced, Lamoureax said, since the universities have chosen to sue only the NSTU when the government is also involved in the dispute.

“If the provincial government locked out the teachers, I don’t think the government could be sued for the reasons invoked by these five universities,” he said.