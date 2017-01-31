Vehicle put into Bedford Basin after being stolen in Halifax: police

Well, that’s one way to ditch a stolen vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police are looking for the person responsible for setting in motion a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe and putting it into the Bedford Basin.

Police say they were called around 10:10 p.m. Monday to Waterfront Drive in Bedford regarding a report of vehicle going into the water.

A dive team was used and located what ended up being the unoccupied vehicle. After towing the Chevrolet Tahoe out from the basin, it was determined the vehicle was stolen that earlier evening at Haltern.

“The owner, who wasn’t aware that his vehicle was stolen, was located and notified of this event,” a police statement read. “It is believed the vehicle was unoccupied and set in motion towards the basin.”