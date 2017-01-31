Verdict expected today in Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes' gross indecency trial

KENTVILLE, N.S. — A verdict in the gross indecency and indecent assault trial of prominent Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes is expected today in Nova Scotia.

Hawkes, a high-profile rights activist who officiated at former NDP leader Jack Layton's state funeral in 2011, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges stem from events in the mid-1970s, when Hawkes was a teacher in his mid-20s in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

The trial has heard emotional testimony from a middle-age man who said Hawkes led him down a hallway naked during a drunken get-together at his trailer and forced oral sex on him in a bedroom when he was about 16 years old.

But taking the stand in his own defence last November in Kentville provincial court, Hawkes categorically denied the allegations.

Originally from Bath, N.B., Hawkes has been a senior pastor at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto for 38 years.