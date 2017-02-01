Fifty animal carcasses removed near walking trail in Nova Scotia

Residents in North River were shocked to find a pile of 50 animal carcasses near a walking trail behind their homes.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, called the Department of Natural Resources last week to complain about the carcasses because they are about 800 metres from a half-dozen homes.

The pile in the middle of the woods road included the remains of deer heads with the antlers sawed from the skulls, bear heads, goose carcasses, skinned cats and mink.

The resident found the carcasses on the McGregor Lynds Road last Thursday where it intersects a walking trail through the area of Crown land between Route 311 and the Truro Road.

He says it is not the first time he has found carcasses dumped here.

“We’ve been complaining about this for years,” he said. “A lot of the times it looks like someone is dumping road kill here and that must be DNR because they’re the ones that clean up road kill.”

The resident says he called the local DNR office last Friday to complain but was told nothing would be done about the remains. However, as the resident and a reporter arrived at the pile of carcasses about 1:15 p.m., two DNR officers arrived and loaded the pile into a DNR pickup truck.

One officer explained that the carcasses had come from a scientific study and that DNR had dumped them on Crown land to allow natural processes to take care of the remains.

The resident asked that instead of dumping them behind people’s houses that the carcasses be taken farther back in the woods.

“There’s so much woods back there, miles and miles of it, if they go five or 10 miles into the woods, no one would ever see them or know they were there,” he said.

Bruce Nunn, spokesperson for DNR, says that wildlife technicians with the department regularly dispose of animal carcasses at specified remote sites on Crown land.

“Birds and other animals feed off the carcasses and typically the material is gone in a very short time. As well, natural composting takes place and the material breaks down and adds nutrients to the soil in the woods,” he wrote in an email response to questions from the Truro Daily News.

On this occasion he says downed trees and ice prevented staff from reaching their usual disposal site.

Nunn says DNR staff moved the carcasses from the walking trail intersection to another Crown land site deeper in the woods.

“We regret if anyone was bothered or offended upon discovery of this site. DNR staff always work to choose disposal locations that are remote enough so that people will not come across them,” he said.