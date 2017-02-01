Fishermen trying to overturn approval of tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy

HALIFAX — A group of Nova Scotia fishermen is in court today arguing the province's environment minister was wrong to approve the installation of a massive tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy.

The 1,000-tonne generator was installed in the Minas Passage in November, but the Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen's Association says it wants a Supreme Court of Nova Scotia judge to overturn the minister's decision from June 20, 2016.

David Coles, the lawyer representing the 175-member association, told the court Environment Minister Margaret Miller overstepped her authority because the company behind the project did not submit enough scientific data about the state of the bay, as required by law.

Coles says Miller's decision was unreasonable because the company drafted an environmental monitoring program without first compiling "relevant baseline data" about the bay's ecosystem, as spelled out in the province's environmental regulations.

He says there's nothing in the court record to indicate the minister followed through on that responsibility.