Fishermen trying to overturn approval of tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — A group of Nova Scotia fishermen is in court today arguing the province's environment minister was wrong to approve the installation of a massive tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy.
The 1,000-tonne generator was installed in the Minas Passage in November, but the Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen's Association says it wants a Supreme Court of Nova Scotia judge to overturn the minister's decision from June 20, 2016.
David Coles, the lawyer representing the 175-member association, told the court Environment Minister Margaret Miller overstepped her authority because the company behind the project did not submit enough scientific data about the state of the bay, as required by law.
Coles says Miller's decision was unreasonable because the company drafted an environmental monitoring program without first compiling "relevant baseline data" about the bay's ecosystem, as spelled out in the province's environmental regulations.
He says there's nothing in the court record to indicate the minister followed through on that responsibility.
The fishermen have argued the project requires more study to ensure such turbines don't harm marine life in the bay, and they've called for a pause in the project until a year-long study can establish a scientific baseline.
Most Popular
-
Snow coming to Halifax could make for messy commute, parking ban put into place
-
University faculty call on schools to drop 'disrespectful' lawsuit against NSTU
-
Nova Scotia students stake out opposite sides as teachers' work-to-rule drags on
-
Fifty animal carcasses removed near walking trail in Nova Scotia