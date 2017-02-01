Former NDP MP Peter Stoffer says Liberals lied to Canadians about electoral reform

A former Halifax-area member of parliament says the Liberal government lied to Canadians when it promised electoral reform.

After months of public consultation through town hall events and an online quiz, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in a mandate letter for new Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould that electoral reform was off the table.

“When I first heard that, I had to read it again, because it wasn’t just a campaign promise -- they reiterated afterwards and they also put it in the throne speech,” former NDP MP Peter Stoffer said in an interview.

“What they did was lie to everyone.”

In his letter, Trudeau wrote, "A clear preference for a new electoral system, let alone a consensus, has not emerged.”

“To use that is simply an excuse that is simply not true,” Stoffer said.

“It’s just too bad, because if you can break this promise, what other promises are you breaking?”

Stoffer said the NDP will be reminding voters of this broken promise come election time, but he doesn’t think people will care by then. Though he does think it will make voters more cynical about politics.

“Right now what people will be saying is, ‘Oh, the government broke a promise?’ Tell me something I don’t know,’” he said.

Stoffer said that the government could save some money by closing the department of democratic institutions since it’s now without a purpose.

Trudeau’s letter said the minister’s new role “will be to strengthen the openness and fairness of Canada’s public institutions.”

“I think of something a farmer told me when I hear something like that,” Stoffer said. “That originated from the south end of a northbound cow.”

Metro had hoped to talk to Halifax MP Andy Fillmore – who last week was named parliamentary secretary to the minister of democratic institutions – about what the department would do and what he’d say to Halifax voters who hoped for reform.

Fillmore’s office said the issue was being handled by the minister’s office, and they’d be getting back to Metro “as soon as possible.”