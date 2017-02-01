Halifax Transit rolls out test version of real-time bus location data

Transit users will soon be able to tell whether they have time to catch a bus, or just missed one.

On Wednesday, Halifax Transit released a beta (test) version of its GPS-based real-time bus location data through the municipality’s Open Data Catalogue.

HRM already provides access to bus schedule and route information in static formats, but the new data release will allow those third-parties like Microsoft, Google and others in the digital development community to use live departure information.

According to a HRM statement, Halifax Transit is first launching the data feed to developers as a beta release. This means the technology team will be checking the service to identify and address any technical issues.

Users of the real-time data may experience “occasional downtime or possible inaccuracies in data quality,” the release said, until the tech team has resolved any issues.

HRM will send out another notice once the beta version of the real-time data has been tested in the marketplace, and is deemed to be fully operational.

To access the beta version of the real-time data feed visit halifax.ca/opendata.

This step is the latest feature of the new Automated Vehicle Location (AVL) system to be publicly rolled out, alongside other initiatives like stop announcements, found at maketransitbetter.ca.