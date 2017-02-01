'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse

When a friend suggested Kay Dorrington enter the Ms. Maritime pageant, her first reaction was to say no.

“I’m almost 30 years old— you want me to put a prom dress on and get on stage like an idiot? No,” she recalled.

However, the more she looked into it, she realized it wasn’t just a ‘beauty pageant,’ and instead represented an opportunity to reach out to the community to share her story.

It’s a story she feels is too important not to tell.

Dorrington, 28, grew up in Clayton Park, and said she was bullied throughout elementary and high school.

“I was really small, short, buckteeth, the works, so I got bullied a lot and … I used to come home crying a lot,” she said.

Dorrington, who is black, said she was also bullied for her race.

“Being bullied is one thing when it’s just ‘oh you have crooked teeth.’ You can fix crooked teeth,” she said. “I can’t change my race, I can’t change who I am.”

The bullying had a lasting impact on her, she said.

“I really struggled with that for a long time, even as an adult I struggled with it.”

Dorrington, who got married at 19, also spent five years in a mentally and physically abusive relationship, something she is also open to speaking about.

“I would love to speak about that because there’s women out there that are afraid to say something,” she said. “I was one of them for a long time, I wouldn’t say anything.”

At the same time, Dorrington is looking to go to university to fulfill a life-long dream of becoming a teacher.

Over the years, she has volunteered in her church youth group and was working at her son’s primary school before the birth of her daughter last year.

By reaching out to schools in the area, Dorrington said she would like to share her experiences with bullying.

“The reason I wanted to run (for Ms. Maritime) … is because having a title like that, you get to reach out more to your community,” she said. “I love working with people and I love talking to people … (and) this is an opportunity that I can actually share the things I’ve been through, especially with youth.”

Additionally, Dorrington said she is fundraising for cancer research during the pageant, since it’s a disease that runs in her family.

The Ms. Maritime pageant includes three age categories, and features entries from Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick. This year’s pageant will take place on May 18 to 21.

According to the pageant’s website, it isn’t a beauty pageant. Instead, those who enter are judged things such as personality and their ability to communicate, and go on to be “ambassadors of the Maritime provinces.”

The mother of two young children said she hopes to inspire them by participating in the pageant, and to show them to have confidence in themselves.

“Don’t ever let anyone stop you or (say) ‘you can’t do that, that’s not realistic,’ or ‘you’re not pretty enough to do that,’ ” Dorrington said. “I really want my kids to grow up knowing that.”