Matt Whitman calls speculation he's running for Nova Scotia Tories 'interesting'

Speculation is swirling that Coun. Matt Whitman is seeking to run as the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia candidate for the Hammonds Plains-Lucasville riding.



On Wednesday morning, the party’s campaign manager Chad Bowie tweeted “Big news coming forward tomorrow! Strong candidates stepping forward. Momentum is building!”

This was liked by Whitman and several party supporters, which in itself doesn’t mean much.

At 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil’s former chief of staff tweeted “Matt Whittman @matlantivex 2 run in Hammonds Plains 4 @nspc @BenJessome will b MLA post next election. Matt u should stay put.”

Whitman said he was unable to take a call from Metro until the evening as he was in budget meetings all day.

When asked via text if he would confirm or deny that he was planning to run for the PC party in his district, Whitman responded with “Interesting…. I will keep an eye open for the story. No confirmation.”