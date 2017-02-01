Neptune Theatre seeks new artistic director as George Pothitos to soon end tenure

Halifax’s Neptune Theatre announced the start of a national search for a new artistic director on Wednesday.

George Pothitos, the current artistic director, will end his term in May and will remain with the company during the transition period.

“I am delighted to conclude my tenure with Neptune following one of the most expansive seasons in the theatre’s 54 year history,” Pothitos said in a statement.

In a press release, Rebecca Hiltz LeBlanc, the president of the Neptune Theatre Foundation, highlighted some of Pothitos’ accomplishments over the past eight years, which include featuring work from local theatre companies and a focus on innovation.