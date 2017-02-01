Public weighs in on 'clusters' of Cole Harbour schools for possible combining

Hundreds of community members, students and parents walked along a gallery of Dartmouth school “clusters” to imagine what could happen if some were to combine, close, or take on new boundaries.

The second public meeting of the Cole Harbour/Auburn Drive school review took place Wednesday night at Graham Creighton Jr. High, one of the 17 schools in the process headed by the School Options Committee (SOC) to address low capacity in the family.

Facilitator Robert Wright outlined the rough options the SOC had come up with based on ideas from the last Jan. 12 meeting, but said they still needed more feedback before laying out concrete plans.

“We’ve been thinking about 17 schools in this review, during a period of time when things have been a little bit rocky in the field of education,” Wright said to laughs from the crowd, referencing work-to-rule and teachers’ labour situation.

Four main “clusters,” as Wright and the SOC termed them, were put on display around the gym with large white sheets of paper for people to attach their ideas onto.

Those included bringing Cole Harbour District and Auburn Drive high schools into one, whether that became a two-campus model or having all kids go to Auburn; Astral Drive Jr. High/Caldwell Road/Colby Village elementaries, with possible boundary changes to address over-crowding at Astral; Robert Kemp Turner/George Bissett/Joseph Giles elementaries combining into two schools; Ross Road School/Sir Robert Borden Jr. High moving to a P-8 combined school; and Humber Park Elementary/Graham Creighton Jr. High combining into one P-8 school.

Four schools that “didn’t fit” anywhere else were also put on display so the SOC could gather specific feedback about them -- Bell Park Academic Centre, and elementaries Atlantic View, Nelson Whynder, and Col. John Stuart.

Looking at a map, it’s clear three (Bell Park, Atlantic View, Nelson) are all on the edges of the families with no nearby schools to provide clustering options.

Notes on Bell Park and Nelson Whynder especially talked about the importance of keeping those schools in the historic African Nova Scotian communities, with one on North Preston’s Nelson school reading “cultural accessibility is very important (an advantage of this school).”

Natasha Decoste, resident and parent, is a fan of the two-campus high school model, but said she’d like to see the review extended past the March 13 deadline so the SOC can better tackle the intricacies of the feeder systems.